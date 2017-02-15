15 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Risk Management Training Enhanced

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) has launched capacity-building training programmes in Tanzania.

The UK-based body of professionals is offering courses on risk management, according to its chairperson in East Africa, Ms Dorothy Maseke.

According to her, courses offered are on insurance and risk management at diploma, bachelor and master levels.

IRM plans to work with local academic institutions as well as to offer short courses.

According to her, the future is bright as the government is so supportive of IRM.

"At least there is a risk management guideline under the Social Security Regulatory Authority Act in Tanzania which other East African states lack," she said.

A Tanzanian IRM member who also pursuing a diploma course on risk management said her aim was to develop skills to become a trainer.

She said IRM had given her an opportunity to raise her standards, have new thinking, and enable her to create and share ideas with other professionals.

Established in 1986, the IRM seeks to meet a growing demand for a diploma course in risk management. It was one of the first such qualifications with universal benefit for students working in risk management in any sector, whether in industry, commerce, academia or elsewhere.

Tanzania

Stars Coach Seeks Friendly Matches As Afcon Looms

Taifa Stars caretaker Salum Mayanga has presented a training programme as the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.