Tanzania: Risk Management Training Enhanced

Dar es Salaam — The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) has launched capacity-building training programmes in Tanzania.

The UK-based body of professionals is offering courses on risk management, according to its chairperson in East Africa, Ms Dorothy Maseke.

According to her, courses offered are on insurance and risk management at diploma, bachelor and master levels.

IRM plans to work with local academic institutions as well as to offer short courses.

According to her, the future is bright as the government is so supportive of IRM.

"At least there is a risk management guideline under the Social Security Regulatory Authority Act in Tanzania which other East African states lack," she said.

A Tanzanian IRM member who also pursuing a diploma course on risk management said her aim was to develop skills to become a trainer.

She said IRM had given her an opportunity to raise her standards, have new thinking, and enable her to create and share ideas with other professionals.

Established in 1986, the IRM seeks to meet a growing demand for a diploma course in risk management. It was one of the first such qualifications with universal benefit for students working in risk management in any sector, whether in industry, commerce, academia or elsewhere.