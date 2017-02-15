Tanzania: Rescue Team Recovers Two Bodies of Trapped Miners

Butiama — Two bodies of miners were recovered yesterday by a rescue team after a goldmine collapsed in Buhemba, Butiama District at about 9am on Monday.

It was earlier believed that at least five miners were still trapped underground. The Mara Regional Commissioner, Dr Charles Mlingwa, told reporters that rescue efforts were still going on.

He, however, said there was no communication between the rescue team and the trapped miners.

He explained that after the collapse of the mine, the relevant authorities in collaboration with small miners, tried to get the victims out and their efforts resulted in the rescue of 13. Four of them were in critical condition, he said.

Dr Mlingwa said the miners who were rescued said five of their colleagues were still underground, but it was difficult to get them out as the three man entrances were blocked by rocks that fell when the goldmine collapsed.

The pit was also waterlogged since the water infrastructure that had been used to pump it out of the pit had also been destroyed.

He said they asked Acacia Goldmine to help them with an excavator.

In the wake of this mishap, the government has suspended mining activities in the area until the owner, State Mining Cooperation (Stamico), proves to them that it is safe for mining.

Butiama District Commissioner Annarose Nyamubi said it was difficult to estimate the number of miners, who were still trapped underground since some of them did not register their names.

So far, two families have confirmed that their relatives were in the pit and are not among those who have been rescued.

Ms Nyamubi added that those underground might be more than five as some of the miners were from outside the area. She noted that the authorities were trying their best to get out the trapped miners.

The Mara Regional Hospital doctor in-charge, D Hosea Bisanda, said the hospital had received four miners and one of them was in a critical condition. He was taken to a theatre as he had a ruptured liver.