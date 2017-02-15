Somalia: Land Mine Blast At Army Checkpoint Leaves 2 Dead

Two soldiers are reported to have been killed, and four others sustained wounds in a remote-controlled land mine blast occurred at an army checkpoint in Tihsile area near Wanlaweyn.

Residents in Tihsile reported the troops have carried out a manhunt to detain the mastermind of bomb attack targeted their checkpoint, however no arrests were reported.

Somali military commanders in the area are yet to release its own statement concerning the IED attack that was the latest in string of bomb and gun raids in the Lower Shabelle region.

Al Shabaab has killed soldiers, including two senior SNA officer in a roadside blast it targeted army convoy on the highway linking Afgoye to Wanlaweyn town this week.