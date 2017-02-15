15 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Land Mine Blast At Army Checkpoint Leaves 2 Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two soldiers are reported to have been killed, and four others sustained wounds in a remote-controlled land mine blast occurred at an army checkpoint in Tihsile area near Wanlaweyn.

Residents in Tihsile reported the troops have carried out a manhunt to detain the mastermind of bomb attack targeted their checkpoint, however no arrests were reported.

Somali military commanders in the area are yet to release its own statement concerning the IED attack that was the latest in string of bomb and gun raids in the Lower Shabelle region.

Al Shabaab has killed soldiers, including two senior SNA officer in a roadside blast it targeted army convoy on the highway linking Afgoye to Wanlaweyn town this week.

Somalia

Somali Official Says Somaliland Deal with UAE Corrupt, Illegal

Officials in Somalia and breakaway Somaliland took bribes in exchange for authorizing a United Arab Emirates military… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.