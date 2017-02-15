15 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Auditor General Overturns Air Control Transference

Somalia's auditor general Dr Nur Farah Jimale has called in the outgoing aviation minister Ali Jama Jingale to rescind his plan to transfer the country's airspace to foreign countries.

Speaking at press conference in Mogadishu, Mr Jimale called on the government to prevent the minister from handing the air control over to Kenya, Ethiopia, India and Mauritius.

"The government and the people of Somalia as a whole should act quickly and save the airspace which is on the brink to falling into the control of foreign countries," he said.

Jimale's call comes as the caretaker aviation minister of Somalia Ali Jamac Jangali is having talks with officials Kenya, Ethiopia, India and Mauritius over the airspace control in Canada.

