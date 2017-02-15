Somalia: Calm Returns to Parts of Mudug Region After Battle

Officials in Somalia and breakaway Somaliland took bribes in exchange for authorizing a United Arab Emirates military… Read more »

On Tuesday, Galmudug state forces accompanied by Non-AMISOM troops have launched a joint offensive to retake the seaside town of Harardhere in Southern Mudug province. The squeezing forces clashed with Al Shabaab fighters at Adaley area, outside Amara, as they were en route to Harardhere city. At least 5 people, including soldiers died in the fight.

A precarious calm has returned to some parts of Mudug region in Central Somalia, a day after a deadly gunfight between Galmudug forces and Al Shabaab militants. Local residents in Amara and nearby villages said the situation is normal and people are going about their daily activities, mainly the business normally.

