Somalia: One Killed, 2 Hurt in Wanlaweyn Gunfight

At least one civilian was killed, and two soldiers were injured in a heavy exchange of gunfight between two groups withing the Somalia's National Army (SNA) in Wanlaweyn district. Local authorities said the soldiers serving with SNA are fighting over clan related revenge which has been on increase in the town and its suburbs over the past few months. The situation has returned to normal, following the exchange of gunfire between the two groups in the army in Wanlaweyn district of Lower Shabelle region of southern Somalia.

