East Africa: Former UN Chief Commends Kenya's Role in Regional Peace

Nairobi — Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has commended the role played by Kenya in promoting regional peace.

The former UN Secretary General specifically thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for his personal initiatives in the search for peace in South Sudan as well as the restoration of stability in Somalia.

"We are grateful for the role you and your country have continued to play in regional peace, particularly in South Sudan and Somalia. I encourage regional leaders to remain engaged in helping the two Horn of Africa countries," Ban said.

He was speaking Tuesday evening when he paid a courtesy call on President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

President Kenyatta briefed the former UN Secretary-General on the situation in South Sudan and Somalia.

The President called for concerted efforts to end the crisis in South Sudan. On Somalia, the Head of State expressed optimism that the country would stabilise following the recent successful presidential elections.

The former UN Secretary-General also appreciated Kenya's support for the United Nations, noting that it is the only developing country where a UN headquarters was located.