Tanzania: The War On Drugs and Fresh Demands for a New Constitution

Like many people will have done, I followed the debate on the style of Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda in his fight against narcotics over the past fortnight with great interest.

First, there has been panic and dismay among those thought to be been involved in the "business". Also, there is a group that remains highly sympathetic towards the youthful Makonda, his perceived excesses notwithstanding. Mine is a totally different take - one on how this matter has revived the nearly dormant debate on constitutionalism and the need for a new constitution.

At Parliament in Dodoma, there was a novelty in the way the august House approached the issue. For youngsters and newcomers, this matter may have been the first in the last couple of decades to demonstrate the level of unity and nationalism we have witnessed. Starting from MPs standing in solidarity, regardless of party affiliation and ideological differences, to the Speaker giving his position on the status of Parliament, Mr Makonda's actions may have had an impact beyond his wildest expectations. At some point, one CCM MP passed on some minutes of his time to a Chadema lawmaker he believed was in need of more than just five minutes. What does this tell us?

Also, the House spoke of the powers of regional and district commissioners as being excessively exaggerated and abused. In this regard, MPs questioned the ability of a regional commissioner to summon an MP after Mr Freeman Mbowe was ordered to report at Dar es Salaam's Central Police Station. Not surprisingly, Mr Mbowe has ignored the directive. MPs queried whether Mr Makonda had the authority to act against parliamentarians. In my view, this matter has raised a multiplicity of issues relating to the principle of separation of powers and rule of law. For instance, what is the relationship between the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary? Often, we do not ask questions regarding relations between members of these pillars below their heads. There have been questions about who is above the other between RCs and MPs.

Only recently, an MP was effectively thrust out of Parliament when President John Magufuli appointed him ambassador. Prior to this, the President's nomination of MPs was contrary to what the Constitution states on gender balance among the ten nominated lawmakers the Head of State can pick. Instead of observing the 50:50 requirement, the presidency appointed six men in flagrant violation of Article 66 (1) (e). But why did we not witness an uproar similar in magnitude to the reaction to Mr Makonda's exploits in recent weeks? Was it less serious compared to what the RC has done?

It is puzzling how the Legislature forged such unity against the acts of a mere regional commissioner. In fact, the discussion has now gone beyond Mr Makonda's deeds and there are now calls for a review of the mandates, roles and responsibilities of regional and district commissioners.

For constitutional lawyers and analysts, this is the start of another interesting discussion over the viability of some of these positions. I have all along believed that some positions in the executive pillar of the State are redundant. Regional and district commissioners, especially the latter, are an unnecessary establishment. For lack of clarity of their roles and responsibilities, many RCs and DCs have ended up doing things ultra vires. Imagine, a DC turning up at a road junction and assisting in directing traffic. Also, many of them assume imaginary powers.

Take, for instance, an RC who typically behaves like the "president" of a region on the grounds that he or she actually represents the Head of State in his or her area of jurisdiction. Or consider the case of RCs and DCs who have arbitrarily sacked civil servants despite not being the appointing authority.

What we have witnessed in the Makonda saga is only part of a larger problem of an unbalanced and unclear constitutional dispensation. If we were serious about curing this anomaly, a fresh look at Tanzania's bloated civil service is imperative. Let's take advantage of the unfinished constitutional process to put this right.