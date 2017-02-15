Rwanda: Beauty for Ashes Record New Album

Popular Gospel music group, Beauty For Ashes, is currently busy working on their latest album titled, Renaissance. The album is the third since the band launched in 2010.

Renaissance consists of 10 singles and four bonuses in three languages, Kinyarwanda, English, and Kiswahili. So far, the group has finished recording five of the songs to appear on the album.

The album is being recorded from Wave Lab Studio in Rugando, Kimihurura, a suburb of Kigali. The songs on the album are in the African rock genre.

Olivier Kavutse, the band leader, said the group intends to release to the public only three songs of the album as a teaser before they make tour to the Netherlands among other parts of Europe in October.

So far, they have only released, Yesu Ni Sawa, a video song that is also on the album. They released it last month.

They have worked on the album since November last year and they expect to finalise it by April this year.

Ever since its establishment in 2010, the group has recorded over 50 songs and it has 2 albums.

Kavutse and the band have performed in Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Canada, the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The six member-band is made up of Olivier Kavutse (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Olivier Habiyaremye (electric guitar), Ben Iyakaremye (bass guitar), Christian Bizimana (keys) and Maxime Niyomwungeri (drums).

Since its inception, the 'Beauty For Ashes' band has released two albums, Siriprize (2011), The Wonders of the Son, Superstar and Turashima, among others.