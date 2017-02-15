Tanzania: Stars Coach Seeks Friendly Matches As Afcon Looms

Dar es Salaam — Taifa Stars caretaker Salum Mayanga has presented a training programme as the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier draw closer.

Chan, which is an exclusive tournament for players who are active in national championships, will have its qualifiers underway between April 20 and 22 while the race for the 2019 Afcon finals is expected to start in June.

Taifa Stars will take on neighbours Rwanda in the double-legged second round qualifier.

The winner between Rwanda and Tanzania will face Uganda Cranes, who are tipped to go past the winner between South Sudan and Somalia.

Should Taifa Stars edge Rwanda to reach the third round, then they would play the first leg on August 11-13 while the second leg would be staged on August 18-20.

"We have presented a concrete training programme for Taifa Stars. Our team will, in two months' time, embark on Chan qualifiers before starting Afcon duties. We have outlined what is needed for the team to perform well," said Mayanga, who took over from Charles Mkwasa.

"We have proposed that the team plays two high-profile international friendly matches before facing Rwanda. It's our belief that the TFF (Tanzania Football Federation) will work on this," he added.

Taifa Stars, who have slipped to position 158 on the Fifa rankings, last played an international match in November, 2016 against Zimbabwe in Harare.

They slumped to a 3-0 thrashing. And the last time Tanzania and Rwanda met was during the 2015 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, held in Ethiopia, a game that Taifa Stars won 2-1 in the group stage.

"Stars haven't played any serious match for a long time, so we really need a tough match. Rwanda have a crop of talented players who beat us. We don't want that to happen again, it's down to us to prepare properly," he added.

Taifa Stars, captained by Mbwana Samatta who plays for Belgium's KRC Genk, are pooled in group L of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers, which also comprises Cape Verde, Lesotho and Uganda. Stars will start their campaign at home with a match against Lesotho.