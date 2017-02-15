15 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Network of Equity Bank Branches Up

Zanzibar — Equity Bank has officially launched its new branch here.

That brings to 14 the total number of Equity branches in Tanzania.

The minister for Lands, Housing, Water and Energy, Ms Salama Aboud Tahib, urged the bank during the branch inauguration on Monday to expand its services to Pemba.

The bank's director, Prof Ahmed Mohamed, said the move is part of Equity Group's pursuit if its vision to champion the socioeconomic prosperity of Africans.

Equity Bank Tanzania managing director Joseph Iha said the bank aimed at significantly contributing towards the achievements of Zanzibar's economic blueprint Vision 2020.

He said the bank model is designed to make banking affordable, convenient and accessible. "We thank people of Zanzibar for their warm welcome and our plan is to open more branches."

Apart from Zanzibar, the bank has branches in Dar es Salam, Arusha, Mwanza, Dodoma, Moshi and Mbeya. Also it has the Diaspora Branch.

The branch network is supported by over 1,050 agents and merchants and 17 ATMs. The bank has plans to expand its services across East Africa.

The bank started its operations in 2012.

