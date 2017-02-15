15 February 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Governor Wants Soldiers Sacked for Brutalising Physically - Challenged Man

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nnamdi Akpa, Abakaliki and Adaku Onyenucheya

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, yesterday condemned the brutal attack on Chijioke Uraku by two soldiers for wearing military camouflage demanding that the two officers should be sack. Uraku, who is physically challenged, was brutalized at Onitsha, Anambra State for being camouflage shorts.

The governor insisted that the 21 days imprisonment and demotion of the two soldiers by the military authorities were not enough punishment, though he commended the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai and the GOC, 82 Division Enugu for their quick response.

The governor made his feelings known while receiving Uraku, who hails from Itemu Amagu in Ikwo Local Council of the state at the government house, Abakaliki, yesterday, noting that the soldiers' behaviours were terrible.

He said: "This young man's encounter with the army was very dehumanizing. The behaviour of the two soldiers was so terrible. They behaved as if they have no fear of God in their hearts. I'm sure many of you did not watch that video but for those who watched it, even if he is not our brother and he is a human being, you must feel the way we are feeling. I suggest that those two soldiers be sacked and prosecuted."

He also commended the governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, who he said had sought to rehabilitate Uraku, before Ebonyi State government sent for him as an indigene of the state.

Umahi donated N500,000 to Uraku for his treatment and directed his Special Adviser on Religion and Welfare, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, to take custody of the physically-challenged man and see ways by which government could rehabilitate him.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has condemned in strong terms the assault on Uraku. The group noted that every citizen of the country is governed by the rule of law and entitled to respect and dignity as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 15 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which provides for "freedom from torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."

In a statement made available to The Guardian, the Executive Director, CCD, David O. Anyaele, described the act as "inhumane and barbaric".

The group demanded the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Army Staff to not only prosecute the cruel behaviour of its officers but also tender a public apology to the entire disability community for the action.

Nigeria

Returnees From Libya Narrate Tales of Rape, Abuse, Violence

Some Nigerian returnees from Libya have narrated their experiences in the hands of Libyan officials. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.