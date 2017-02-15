Tanzania: Govt to Build Sh7 Billion Depots

Dar es Salaam — In its effort to decongest Dar es Salaam Port, the government will next month start constructing an inland container depot (ICD) worth Sh7.286 billion at Ruvu in Coast Region.

The minister of Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, told reporters that there are also plans to to widen and deepen the berths of the port and construct a new one at Mtwara Port that would enable large vessels to dock.

Speaking in the city yesterday after witnessing the signing of the agreement to implement the project between the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and Suma JKT of the Tanzania National Service (TNS), Prof Mbarawa said the work would be completed after nine weeks and 500 hectares had been set aside for the purpose.

TPA was represented by Director-General Deusdedit Kakoko, while TNS Principal Legal Counsel, Col John Mbungo signed the papers on behalf of Suma JKT. "Once the project is completed, we expect an accelerated movement of goods, especially containers, from Dar es Salaam Port to the ICD, something that will decongest it, and since the Tanzania Railway Limited is expected to be used in the movement, traffic jams will also be minimised," he said. He noted that the government was satisfied that the contractor had the capacity to efficiently undertake the project. Prof Mbarawa also revealed that there were plans to remove all ICDs outside the city.

Prof Mbarawa said the next plan was to construct a 300-metre wide berth at Mtwara Port that would enable large ships to dock.

The project, he said, would be followed by a similar one at Dar es Salaam Port specifically for servicing imported cars and vehicles.

Also, existing berths No 1-7 would be expanded and made deeper to allow large and modern ships to dock, especially when the tides were low.

"Contractors for these projects have been sought using the existing tendering system. Currently, the contracts are being verified by the Attorney General (AG) before establishing their due diligence," he said declining to disclose the names of the companies and value of the projects at least for the moment.

For his part, Col Mbungo assured the minister that the project would be implemented on time and integrity following past experience in undertaking major government projects.