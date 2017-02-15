15 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Electoral Body Rules Out Constituency, Ward Demarcation Exercise

Officials from the Malawi Electoral Commission have ruled out constituency and ward demarcation exercise as earlier planned.

MEC chaiperson Jane Ansah said this was due to lack of data base.

Instead, she said the demarcation exercise will be done in 2020 using the 2018 population census.

The law provides that the constituency and ward demarcation exercise be done every five years.

Ansah met elections stakeholders on Monday in Lilongwe.

But the director of elections in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) said the party is disappointed by the failure to demarcate some constituencies and wards.

"Some of the constituencies and wards are too big for one person. The vastness o their areas make them not to work efficiently and effectively," he said.

Currently there are 193 constituencies and some quarters of society feels this is too many for the small Malawi with just 17 million people.

