14 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Opposition MPs Force Govt to Investigate U.S.$48000 Airport 'Lift-Gate'

By Owen Khamula

Opposition members of parliament on Tuesday took the government to task for paying US$48000 airport lift for Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, a lift which never came.

This was brought to the House by Chitipa South MP Welani Chilenga.

He said the government has been paying for the new lift since 2014 up to last year when the whole amount was paid out.

The legislators wondered how the government could pay the whole amount before the lift was brought to KIA.

They dubbed this 'lift gate' and told the government to investigate the issue.

They said it was surprising that the government kept on paying the money to a bogus Kenyan company which later vanished in thin air.

Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu conceded the government is failing to trace the Kenyan company after it pocked the money.

He, however, said the government is working with Kenyan authorities to trace officials of the company which has since disbanded.

Tembenu said a Japanese company, Mitsubish recommended the government to deal with the Kenyan company on the procurement of the airport lift.

