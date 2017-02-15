A Harare man who allegedly vandalised a police vehicle appeared in court last Friday facing charges of malicious damage to property.

Gaylord Mlambo (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Blessing Murwisi and was remanded to March 1 on $30 bail.

The prosecutor Ms Staylon Marufu alleged that last Wednesday, Shepherd Muranda, a police officer, was driving a police Defender registration number ZRP 1547 along Mbuya Nehanda Street in Harare.

It is alleged that Mlambo approached Muranda and accused him of having damaged his car.

In a bid to understand Mlambo's allegations, Muranda inquired on how he had caused the damages.

It is the State's case that Mlambo went to the front of the police vehicle and pulled off the number plate, damaging the car in the process.

A report was made to the police, leading to Mlambo's arrest.