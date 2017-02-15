"This song is certainly one to brighten your day when all seems gloomy and mundane," said the 25-year-old Zimbabwe-born songstress who honed her singing skills in East London, while studying financial information systems at Walter Sisulu University

INTRODUCED to the music scene just a few short years ago, Berita continues to make waves with her musical talent.

February sees award-winning Afrosoul beauty, Berita, release her stunning new single Surprises, a follow-up to her massive hits, Nguwe Wedwa and Thandolwethu.

With a blissful tenor, Surprises is an inspirational tune that lyrically uplifts the spirits with each intoned harmony. As this motivational melody unravels, Berita sings on the simple ways to enjoy and appreciate life. As she so beautifully sings, Let your light glow, life is so full of surprises.

In 2014 she moved to Johannesburg where she released Songs Of Empowerment and Metro FM award-winning album, Conquering Spirit.

The gold-selling artist, who has collaborated with Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi in the past on the track, Mwana Wa Mai, is currently putting the finishing touches on her much anticipated self-titled third album produced by Mjakes and Kunle Ayo and executively produced by Benza.

Surprises, the second single on the Berita album, was inspired by her feeling that "... we should find joy in the present and hope for the future. The song is about the simple ways to enjoy and appreciate life as it is unpredictable and full of surprises, so one should not wallow in their sorrows because we do not know what tomorrow will bring."

Conjuring thoughts of summer days and nights with good people and a great ambience, Berita assures her fans that this song will be the one to carry lovers and family through the upcoming festivities.

"If any tune out there that will set your year on fire and carry you through the beautiful Valentine's and Easter seasons, Surprises is it," she said.