Namibia: Trump Parody 'Underpinned By a Light-Hearted Spirit of Good Will', Says Gondwana Col

Gondwana Collection Namibia has stated that their video 'Namibia First in Africa', a satirical parody done in collaboration with local musician EES, which mocks US president Donald Trump, was never meant to cause offence to any Namibian.

In a recently released statement, public relations officer Inke Stoldt said: "The video clip was accordingly intended to be a fun online challenge posed in response to new US policies. We hoped while maybe 'confronting' in places - that the overall tongue-in-cheek humour made it clear that this was underpinned by a light-hearted spirit of good will."

The statement came in response to criticism of the video, most notably coming from the likes of comedian and entrepreneur Lazarus Jacobs who on Twitter described the video as being "culturally insensitive towards black Namibians."

In response to questions sent to her, Stoldt further said: "We do appreciate that, in an attempt to amplify some of the humour and pure entertainment value of the video's content, we may have caused some unintentional offense. Here, for anyone who may have found our exaggeration to be inappropriate or disparaging in any way, we assure you that we will be even more sensitive in future."

The satirical video follows in the footsteps of others from countries around the world who used comedy to mock Trump.

Both EES and Gondwana Collection however maintained that the video was created solely as a marketing tool for Namibia as a popular tourist destination.

The Gondwana Collection has been working together on Ees' 'Coolbox Cinema' production company, producing a number of promotional and viral videos with the latest one being by far the most popular.

"I saw the Netherlands' video (which was the official first of this style of satire video) message and I instantly loved the idea. Always thinking of ways to promote Namibia and my music, I quickly came to the decision to also produce a video message like this from a funny Namibian perspective," EES said of how the now famous 'Namibia First' video, which pokes fun at Trump's infamous call to put America first came about.

In the video, EES references numerous things that Namibia is famous for, such as the Fish River Canyon, the capital city's cleanliness as well as our sundowners.

"Being a very proud Namibian, I always look for ways to make Namibia popular on the international market. Many people in the world still don't know where Namibia is and how beautiful this country is."

The 'Namibia First' video has so far amassed more than 900 000 views on YouTube and the video has received attention from major media outlets around the world including time.com and The Washington Post. Many Namibians have taken to social media to share the video and praise its makers for a job well done.

"Both EES and Gondwana are not only deeply respectful of the incredible diversity and spirit of our uniquely Namibian culture, but remain passionate about enhancing interest in our country on the world stage," Stoldt said in response to those who may have found the video culturally insensitive.

