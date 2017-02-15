14 February 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: UK - Zim Man Accused of Raping Patient At Plymouth Mental Health Unit Still On Run

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Plymouth Herald

A Zimbabwean man accused of raping a patient at a Plymouth mental health unit is still on the run, police have admitted.

Bester Mashayamombe, aged 51, failed to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on October 7 in 2015 after being charged by police in September with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by touching.

A bench warrant for the arrest of Mashayamombe, of Granby Street, Devonport, was issued at the time but police believe he fled to Zimbabwe. There have been no reported sightings of Mashayamombe since then.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in late 2015 that officers were working with the Zimbabwean authorities to trace the alleged rapist, who is thought to have friends and relatives in the country.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Bester Mashayamombe, from Plymouth, was charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by touching in September. He failed to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on the 7 October [2015] and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"Devon and Cornwall Police are now working under the belief that Mr Mashayamombe is currently in Zimbabwe. We will be working with other authorities to promote the warrant and arrest, and to ensure his prompt return to the UK."

Police confirmed earlier this year that no further information regarding Mashayamombe's whereabouts has come to light.

Zimbabwe

Does Ruling Party Have 'Spies' in Mujuru Party?

Zanu-PF is not amused by accusations that it has a hand in the fissures that rocked Zimbabwe People First party and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.