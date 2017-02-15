A Zimbabwean man accused of raping a patient at a Plymouth mental health unit is still on the run, police have admitted.

Bester Mashayamombe, aged 51, failed to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on October 7 in 2015 after being charged by police in September with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by touching.

A bench warrant for the arrest of Mashayamombe, of Granby Street, Devonport, was issued at the time but police believe he fled to Zimbabwe. There have been no reported sightings of Mashayamombe since then.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in late 2015 that officers were working with the Zimbabwean authorities to trace the alleged rapist, who is thought to have friends and relatives in the country.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Bester Mashayamombe, from Plymouth, was charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by touching in September. He failed to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on the 7 October [2015] and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"Devon and Cornwall Police are now working under the belief that Mr Mashayamombe is currently in Zimbabwe. We will be working with other authorities to promote the warrant and arrest, and to ensure his prompt return to the UK."

Police confirmed earlier this year that no further information regarding Mashayamombe's whereabouts has come to light.