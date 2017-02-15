Mozambique: Kroll Given an Extra Month for Audit, as Pressure Grows to Renounce Debt

As predicted, Kroll has asked for more time for its forensic audit of the three companies involved in the $2 bn secret loan scandal. The Attorney General's office (Procuradoria-geral da República) announced Monday (13 Feb) that it has given Kroll an extra month, until 31 March.

The statement says that Kroll has been given "extensive financial information and other documentation. … Additional information and documents have also been requested from suppliers, banks and other institutions, both national and foreign." The statement continues: "Because these procedures for collecting and processing information are complex and are still on-going, at home and abroad … the auditor requested more time to complete the audit."

Meanwhile, Africa Confidential (3 Feb), which has been well informed on the debt crisis, reports that a growing faction within Frelimo favours repudiating the $2 bn secret debt. This is based on the report of the parliamentary commission, which found that the government guarantees given by former finance minister Manuel Chang for the three original loans were illegal, and null and void. The recent reshuffle suggests former President Armando Guebuza is losing influence. It was in his administration that loans were organised and some in Frelimo want those responsible for the loans, used to buy apparently inappropriate military equipment and tuna trawlers, to be held accountable.

A detailed summary of key points of the parliamentary report is now available in English, on http://bit.ly/MozAR-debt-En and the full report in Portuguese is on http://bit.ly/MozAR-debt

Advisors replace mediators in peace talks

International mediators have been sent home, but President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo head Afonso Dhlakama said last week that instead Nyusi has invited international advisors. "They are not mediators, they are specialists”, Nyusi said. “When decentralisation is discussed, there is a universal standard in democratic countries. The same is true when talking of military matters”. None of those invited has been named, but Nyusi has written to those suggested by Dhlakama.

Talks have not yet resumed, but two four-person working groups have been established and the two sides have named their members. One will discuss decentralisation (how the provinces will be governed) and the other will discuss military issues (disarming and dismantling the Renamo militia, integration of Renamo into the defence and security forces, and the creation of some parity between the two sides in the military).

For the decentralisation working group, Nyusi named two academics and jurists, Eduardo Chiziane and Albano Macie, the author of books on administrative law and parliamentary procedure. Dhlakama named Saimone Macuiana and Maria Joaquina, who are both former members of the National Elections Commission (CNE). Macuiana headed the Renamo side in the negotiations that produced the September 2014 agreement on a cessation of hostilities.

For the military working group, Nyusi appointed two retired army officers and veterans of the independence war, Ismael Mangueira and Armando Panguene, who has served as Mozambican ambassador to Lisbon, London and Washington. Dhlakama named Andre Magibire MP and Leovilgildo Buanancasso, who is currently a member of the Council of State, a body that advises the President.

The cease fire continues to hold, and Renamo has resumed political activity in the central provinces of Sofala and Manica, with formal visits by Renamo delegations, including Renamo parliamentarians, to the provincial governors, Helena Taipo and Alberto Mondlane. Because of fears of a government hit squad, Renamo offices were closed and some officials hid in the bush. Several senior figures in the Sofala provincial structures returned to Beira and were presented at a public meeting there on 11 Feb. Renamo MP Manuel Pereira told the rally “We have talked with the Sofala governor and with the provincial police commander, and we have received guarantees that we can work without problems”. (AIM En 13, 10, 8, 7 Feb)

More plantation problems:



Portucel scaling down

Portucel, with one of the largest land concessions in Mozambique (356,000 ha), is to "permanently … scale down" its operation and has written down the value of its Mozambique project by Euros 49 mn. It blames "political and economic instability". Portucel is a Portuguese-based major European pulp and paper company, and is now called The Navigator Company. It's 2016 results were released on 9 February, and said that it planted 7.1 mn trees on 5,300 ha in 2016, bringing its Mozambique planting to 10,000 ha in Zambezia and 1,700 ha in Manica.

http://en.thenavigatorcompany.com/var/ezdemo_site/storage/original/application/eed1f322fb487742c23da3295448a040.pdf

Inflation falls to 20.56%

Inflation for the month of January 2017 was 2.15% and annual inflation (1 Feb 2016 to 31 Jan 2017) was 20.56%, down on the January-December 2016 annual rate of 23.67%. Rising food prices were the biggest component. Inflation is reported by the National Statistics Institute (INE) based on the consumer price indices from the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira). The Metical remains stable, at MT 70 = $1 and MT 5.3 = Rand 1. (Banco de Mocambique, 13 Feb)

Judge murder case shelved

Investigation of the 2014 murder of judge Dinis Silica, who had been investigating kidnappings of wealthy business people (mostly of Asian origin), has been shelved after failing to find the killers, the Maputo City branch of the Mozambican Public Prosecutor’s Office announced 9 February. Silica was gunned down in his car on 8 May 2014, as he waited at traffic lights at a busy Maputo intersection. (AIM En 10 Feb)