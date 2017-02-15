15 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP Asks Nigeria Police to Reconsider Fate of Six Dismissed Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to reconsider the fate of the six police officers dismissed over alleged unprofessional conduct during legislative rerun elections in Rivers.

Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr. Makarfi described the dismissal of the officers who were hitherto attached to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers as "politically motivated."

The Nigeria Police Force in January announced the dismissal of the six officers.

It alleged that the officers, all aides of Governor Wike, violated clear instructions handed down to them during the December 10, 2016 legislative rerun elections in Rivers.

According to the police, the officers breached the force's rules to be of good conduct and desist from escorting politically exposed persons to the polling units throughout the period of the election.

The dismissed officers are Eyong Victor, Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor.

They were also accused of misusing the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237 while in the convoy of Mr. Wike on election day. Mr. Makarfi said that the decision was biased and should be reconsidered for the sake of justice.

Nigeria

Returnees From Libya Narrate Tales of Rape, Abuse, Violence

Some Nigerian returnees from Libya have narrated their experiences in the hands of Libyan officials. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.