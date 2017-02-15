Africa: Dar es Salaam Port Services Impress DR Congo

Photo: Daily News

Dar es Salaam port.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has pledged to continue using Dar es Salaam port for imports and exports due to its safety and vicinity to their country.

The Governor of Katanga province in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Jean Claude Kazembe Musonda, said during his tour to the port in Dar es Salaam yesterday the aim of his visit was to continue maintaining friendship in economic sector.

"We decided to visit Tanzania to maintain our friendship and strengthen economic ties. Also to strengthen bilateral trade investment opportunity that would help to boost economy of both countries," he said.

He said that the relationship between the two countries has helped improving business environment, formalize trade and strengthen economic ties. He added, "Our presidents are friends, we (traders) should be friends and continue to maintain the friendship in business and in other sectors for the benefit of the people."

Mr Kazembe said DRC government is equally happy that some challenges faced by the port in past years have been solved in recent months. "We are happy to see some challenges solved and our cargo given first priority when entering the port. We need to see our economic ties promoted and improved for the development of our people," he said.

He added that the 50 per cent of DRC businesses are conducted through the Dar es Salaam Port and we will continue using the facility. Mr Musonda said that the plans are underway to construct bridges that will strengthen economic ties between three countries of Tanzania, DRC and Zambia.

"On our visit to Tanzania we met the Minister of Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa, to discuss the construction of bridge that will cost 85 million US dollars. The bridge would help to fast truck business activities in Tanzania, DRC and Zambia," he said.

He called upon other neighbouring countries and other countries to continue using TPA as many challenges has been solved.