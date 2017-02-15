Tanzania: Yanga Will Not Be Carried Away - Coach

Young Africans will not get carried away by the mammoth 5-1 first leg win over Comoro side Ngaya Club de Mde in their African Champions League preliminary round tie, assistant coach Juma Mwambusi has said.

The Mainland envoys in the continental premium club competition returned home yesterday from Moroni, where they made the light of the Comoro minnows over the weekend. Goals from Justin Zullu, Simon Msuva, Obrey Chirwa, Amissi Tambwe and Thaban Kamusoko apiece wrapped a massive win for George Lwandamina's side at the Stade de Moroni.

The Tanzanian champions now have a comfortable lead to take into what appears to be a mere formality return fixture next weekend at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. However, Mwambusi insisted that they will not rest on their first leg success and promised a solid performance in the reverse game.

"We have won the first leg and there is another match to play, it is important that we get the right preparations so that we get the job done and get into the next round," Mwambusi told reporters at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

"It is not over yet, we beat them at home and they can come with a different approach. What we need is to make sure we play well and defend our lead, we have one leg in the next round, but we must finish off the job," he added. Hundreds of jubilant Young Africans supporters turned at the JNIA yesterday afternoon to welcome their team back home.

The Mainland champions will face the winner of the tie between Zambia's Zanaco and APR of Rwanda. The first leg played in Lusaka ended in a barren draw. The first round fixtures will be played on the weekends of March 11-13 and 17-19.