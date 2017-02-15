Tanzania: Cop Nabbed for Fabricating Drug Abuse Cases

Arusha — The police force in Arusha Region has taken a new approach in the fight against narcotics by taking stock of its own staff and right now, Corporal Zakayo D/ CPL has been arrested for allegedly fabricating such cases against innocent citizens.

Regional Police Commander, Mr Charles Mkumbo said the sweep against drug dealers, pushers and users in his precinct started back on the 7th of February and so far, more than 80 suspects have been netted as many others are under surveillance.

The Police Officer, Zakayo D/CPL, who was arrested for fabricating criminal cases against people and soliciting bribes in the process, was also accused of being unruly, insubordinate and dealing with drugs himself.

During the nine-day period of narcotics dealers flushing exercise, the police here managed to impound more than 3,850 rolls of marijuana and the 54 people who bagged the consignment were also arrested in the process.

"The police also nabbed 12 other suspects with 167 pieces of heroin, 33 kilograms of chewable drug, Khat, together with 14 suspects involved, as well as one businessman believed to be an importer and exporter of heroin, among other illegal drugs.

Arusha is notorious for marijuana, originating from mostly Kisimiri Ward of Arumeru, chewable weed imported from the base of Mount Kenya and ferried into the country via Namanga border and illegal brew, produced in slummy or congested parts of the city.

Meanwhile, as people around the world celebrated 'Valentines' Day,' on Tuesday, the 14th of February, which is the annual date for showing affection to loved ones, most hotels and guest houses in Arusha City and Karatu township were reported to be fully booked throughout the day.