15 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: National Policy On Kiswahili On Cards

By Ludovick Kazoka

The government plans to introduce a national policy on Kiswahili in order to facilitate growth of the international language. Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Nape Nnauye said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the new national policy will address challenges facing the growth of Kiswahili language. "Previously, Kiswahili was just part of the national policy on culture.

The new policy will be separate from the national policy on culture," said the Minister while winding up discussions between the government and Kiswahili and culture key stakeholders.

The meeting brought together Kiswahili book authors, artists and government officials from institutions under the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports to discuss the Kiswahili development. Mr Nnauye noted that the views from the meeting will help to improve formation of the national policy on Kiswahili.

"The new national policy on Kiswahili will expand scope of the growth of Kiswahili beyond the country's borders," he observed. Mr Nnauye pointed out major challenges facing the growth of Kiswahili language as shortage of resources, lack of national policy on the language and will to promote it.

The Minister hailed President John Magufuli for the use of Kiswahili language in international functions, pointing out that the Head of State has tremendously helped to promote the language.

Book author, Shafi Adam Shafi urged the reintroduction of Kiswahili in schools of journalism, pointing out that previously one had to perform well in Kiswahili subject in order to graduate from schools of journalism. "This will prevent poor use of Kiswahili in media. Previously, the language was one of course units in journalism," said the 'Vuta N'kuvute' book author.

The National Council of Culture (BASATA) Executive Secretary, Geoffrey Mungereza, said there should be accreditation of Kiswahili teachers to teach in schools to promote good use of the language.

"We should control 'Jacks of All Trades' in Kiswahili teaching in order to have only competent Kiswahili teachers in schools for growth of the language," he said.

