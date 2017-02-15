15 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: The Food Insecurity Situation Is Getting Worse - Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Paul Menya /Daily Monitor
Children eating a variety of food.
By Lilian Namagembe

Kampala — The population in Uganda that needs food relief has increased from 1.3m to 1.5m, the Minister of agriculture has said.

Mr Vincent Ssempijja, said that another 26 percent of the population is on the brink of falling into the fast spreading hunger, arising out of the drought that has hit the country, slowing down food and livestock production.

"The 26 percent of the population is facing stressful food insecurity that has minimized quality food consumption," Mr Ssempijja said.

He noted that central Uganda tops the list of the regions hardest hit with over 580,000people, followed closely by the northern and eastern part of the country.

In order to stem the crisis, Mr Ssempijja, revealed that government will deliver food to the affected areas in the coming three months.

"Shs52bn was not in the budget of the 2016/2017 financial year. This money has been mobilized by government to handle the issue of relief," the minister revealed.

Images of dried up plantations and malnourished children have been common in the media in the recent months pointing to the rising number of people suffering from hunger.

Last year, 11 people were reported dead in the Northern district of Kaabong in Karamoja sub-region due to hunger.

A Report on the effect of climate change authored in 2015 and handed to government by experts warned that drought and hunger would hit most parts of the country but its suggestions were largely ignored.

Uganda

No Money For Sanitary Pads in Schools to Fulfill Museveni's Promise

Government has backtracked on its earlier pledge to provide sanitary pads to school going girls so that they do no run… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.