Uganda: Court Sets Hearing Date for MP Munyagwa, NFA Land Dispute

Kampala — Court has set February 28 this year for hearing of a case in which Kawempe South MP; Mubaraka Munyagwa Sserunga is accusing National Forestry Authority (NFA) of interfering with their activities.

High Court Judge Wilson Masalu Musene set the hearing date after dismissing an application in which Mr Munyagwa and a one Abubaker Mwima had sought a interim order blocking NFA activities until their case is determined.

Justice Musene ruled that if granted, the temporary injunction sought would prematurely determine the outcome of the main case.

"...the applicants have not fully satisfied the provisions of granting of a temporary injunction. The application therefore fails. I find it that granting of a temporary Injunction would prematurely determine the outcome of the main suit," Justice Musene ruled.

NFA lawyer, Mr Joseph Kwesiga described the ruling as good for conservation.

"I am happy with the ruling of the court because it has shown justice for our country. This will keep our forests intact and environment conserved," he said in an interview after court.

The court ruling leaves NFA with authority to manage the land under dispute which is illegally curved out as block 374 from Luwafu Central Forest Reserve (CFR) and sub divided into several plots.

Mr Munyagwa and Mwima, a former forestry official sued the forestry authority accusing it of interrupting their activities leading to incidents of aggression, assault of their workers, damage of property and crops.

They allege that the actions of NFA to interfere with their quiet possession and use of the same is in bad faith, malicious, unjustified and amount to trespass and it has occasioned and continues to inconvenience them.

Court documents indicate that that in February 2016, Mr Munyagwa purchased 20.2470 hectares at Shs150 million from a one Juma Walusimbi and Francis Muwonge who sold on behalf of Andrew Mulindwa of Kaboja in Wakiso District.

NFA staff response

However, in response Mr Leo Twinomuhangi, the NFA Range Manager in charge of Lake Shore Range contends that the land under dispute is a forest reserve duly declared for purposes of forestry and only related purposes prescribed by the law.

"... the photographs shown are evidence of illegal settlement in the forest reserve and the respondent (NFA) has never destroyed any property of the plaintiffs save for enforcement action of arresting the agents of the plaintiffs and taking them to Mpigi Police Station as mandated by law," reads part of Twinomuhangi's affidavit.

The NFA official further states that there is no possible danger of irreparable injury to be caused by NFA on the disputed land since the authority cannot alienate it, only manages and controls it on behalf of all Ugandans.