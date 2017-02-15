15 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Eight-Year-Old Boy Cancer Free After Successful Operation At UCI

By Emmanuel Ainebyoona

Diagnosed with cancer of the kidney at the age of three, Shawn Oglong, now eight is free of Cancer.

Oglong had his kidney removed after it was found with a tumour.

"At first we were treating bacterial infections, but Shawn was not getting any better until 2013, when a physician diagnosed him and said he had a tumour in his kidney," his mother Ms Eunice Achola explains.

She adds that a biopsy done at Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) confirmed the tumour was cancerous, after which he was put on chemotherapy.

"He underwent surgery in 2014 and had the affected kidney removed. Six months later, he was declared cancer free and now we do constant reviews, " Ms Achola says.

Oglong is now a pupil in Primary three at Hillside Nursery and Primary school, Naalya.

His mother, Ms Achola who joined in at the commemoration of the International Childhood Cancer Day celebrations at UCI called upon parents to always keep hopeful and strong, as they seek early medical care for their children.

Additionally, Dr Joseph Lubega, a pediatrician at UCI said it takes a team of highly skilled specialists to treat cancer.

"90 per cent of childhood cancers can be cured," Dr Lubega said.

