Liberia: President Sirleaf Dismisses Assistant Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Atty. Evelyn Lah-Adile.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has dismissed Atty. Evelyn Kou Lah-Adile as Assistant Minister Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to an Executive Mansion release, Ms. Lah-Adile was dismissed based on an investigative report from the National Security Agency, which charges her with criminal conspiracy, forgery and impersonation in connection with the unauthorized issuance of Liberian passports.

Former Assistant Minister Evelyn Kou Lah-Adile is further requested to refrain from leaving the country and be prepared to answer a call from the Ministry of Justice to which the report has been forwarded.

President expressed sadness that Ms. Lah-Adile has betrayed the trust extended to her in recognition of her past services to Liberia and her administration.

President Sirleaf has also directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marjon Kamara to dismiss the several other staffs that are involved including Mr. Monie Momolu; Administrative Assistant to the Deputy Minister, Department of International Cooperation and Economic Integration - noting that such dismissal, based on fraudulent financial practice is called for under the Civil Service regulation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has also proposed that the case of the others including Mr. Momolu be turned over to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.