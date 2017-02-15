South Africa: Country Needs a Law Addressing Land Restitution Without Compensation - Nkwinti

A single law should be developed to address the issue of land restitution without compensation, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti said on Tuesday.

Debating President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation (SONA) address in the National Assembly, the minister outlined what needed to be done to achieve the goal of radical socio-economic transformation in relation to land reform.

A pre-colonial audit of land ownership, use and occupation needed to be done, he said.

"Once the audit has been completed, a single law should be developed to address the issue of land restitution without compensation. The necessary constitutional amendments should be undertaken to effect this process," he said.

What also needed to be done was to redesign and establish the National Land Claims Commission as a Chapter 9 Institution, he said.

He said one of the most serious challenges facing the implementation of the land reform programme related to incoherent institutional transformation.

'White man in black skin'

Nkwinti said the Western Cape was the only province that charged government for township land.

They were going to work on legislation to force them to transfer the land freely to the people, he said.

Members of Parliament used the debate to hit out at each other, and to bemoan the state of the country.

Taking a stab at DA leader Mmusi Maimane, ANC MP Bongani Mkongi said he was not surprised that the DA had started labelling the youth the "lost generation".

"They called us a lost generation because we were at the edge of victory for our people and freedom. And they didn't want that. The youth of this country should refuse to allow a white man in black skin to stand here today and demonise them,"he said, before he was called to order.

'Politics of patronage'

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi told MPs that failed leadership was robbing the people of hope.

"Our people are desperate for something real. Real hope and real solutions."

White monopoly capital was now the scapegoat for failed leadership on economic policy, he said.

United Democratic Alliance leader Bantu Holomisa acknowledged the great strides made in the country since 1994.

"The most disturbing reality is that we see an increase in the politics of patronage, uncontrollable corruption, the collapse of government institutions, a high unemployment rate, lack of development, failing health and education systems, widening inequality, chronic poverty and ineffective provincial governments."

As a parting shot, he said the country could not be led by thieves and people who abused government funds.

News24