14 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: President Zuma, Justice Cluster to Discuss New Ways to Fight Crime

Developing a new strategy to fight crime was the reason for President Jacob Zuma's unannounced visit to the Nyanga police station on Tuesday, he said.

"I had come to see police officers and the general who is in charge of police stations around here to learn from them, their observations, what it is they can tell me. We need to sit down and discuss a new strategy, or enhance the strategy we have, to fight crime," he told reporters.

Zuma's visit came as Statistician General Pali Lehohla announced in Pretoria that almost 70% of South Africans felt unsafe at night. He was releasing his Victims of Crime survey.

Zuma said he was planning to meet the justice cluster to discuss crime. According to Lehohla's report, Nyanga was among the areas which experienced persistently high levels of crime.

"If we are to protect citizens, we can't sit with it or live side by side with crime," said Zuma.

According to the survey in 2011, 931 000 people said they had experienced at least one incident of housebreaking, burglary, or home robbery. This dropped to 807 000 for 2015/16, but it was not enough to make them feel safer.

Lehohla said researchers had found that, apart from murder and car theft, crime was under-reported because people felt it was either not serious enough, or that the police could or would not do anything about it.

