Liberia: Stringent Measures Await Non-Compliant Budget Line Institutions

The non-compliant posture demonstrated by some budget line institutions have been responsible for the improper monitoring of money appropriated to those institutions in the national budget. This complaint is expected to be contained in a prepared report by the Senate Subcommittee on Expenditure and Appropriation, headed by Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

The office of Senator Lawrence told the Daily Observer recently that the Subcommittee has been able to make some gains, but despite those commendable gains there are still many challenges from several expenditure and appropriation institutions that have either refused or reneged on submitting requested documents.

Before the constitution of the subcommittee, it was impossible to obtain performance reports from institutions appearing for budget hearings, especially before the Senate.

"But since our appointment, every effort is being applied to ensure that institutions appearing for the next budget hearing will come well prepared and in full compliance showing how they expended what was appropriated to their respective institutions during the previous budget," Senator Lawrence said.

When the subcommittee submits its First Quarter Budget Performance Review report to the Legislature before the end of February, it will remind the Senate plenary about some courses of action it has taken, including its engagements with expenditure institutions of government requesting them to submit for assessment and analysis, program budgeting plans, performance reports and expenditure reports that were submitted to the Legislative Budget Office, which enabled it to conduct the current performance review.

Though she chairs the committee on Post and Telecommunications, Senator Lawrence has hinted to this paper that she will exert extra attention to the subcommittee, knowing how much frustration members of Ways, Means, Finance and Budget Committees of the two Houses regularly experience with noncompliant institutions.

"It does not augur well for institutions to receive money during appropriation, but those institutions cannot produce a line of report on expenditure," Senator Lawrence said.

The subcommittee, whose membership also includes the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, Senator Edward Boakai Dagoseh, will recommend some stringent measures, such as noncompliant institutions not getting their 2017/2018 budget approved until the requested reports are fully submitted.