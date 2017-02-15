Liberia: MPC Suspends Deputy Chairman

The leadership of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) party has suspended for time indefinite its deputy chairman for mobilization and recruitment for alleged corruption. The MPC is headed by businessman Simeon Freeman.

The suspension of Augustine Kimber was announced yesterday during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

Kimber, who was present at the press conference, has been accused by the MPC leadership of allegedly signing for materials on behalf of the party, which he reportedly converted to his personal use.

MPC national chairman, John Ballon, said the party took the action against Kimber, "because he has been in a constant habit of misusing funds belonging to the party."

Ballon said that it was also due to Kimber's persistant refusal to formulate an action plan for the party in Montserrado County that led to his suspension.

"Kimber is hereby suspended because he has also misused the MPC's funds in the amount of US$260 intended to make the necessary arrangements at the Roberts International Airport for the arrival of the Party's leader, Mr. Freeman on December 5, 2016," Mr. Ballon said.

He said Kimber even refused to be at the welcome ceremony and has yet to refund the money in question.

Kimber was said to have recently signed for the party's materials intended for the ongoing voter registration. They included T-shirts, 4,000 pieces of the party's observer forms that he (Kimber) took to his house.

However, said Mr. Ballon, in spite of Kimber's suspension, he is still a member of the MPC.

The accused, who was at the press conference, refused to speak to the press, but promised to react "at a later date."