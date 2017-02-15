Ghana: Govt to Construct Museum in Honour of Tetteh Quarshie-Afeku

press release

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Madam Catherine Abelema Afeku, has announced plans to construct a befitting museum in honour of the late Tetteh Quarshie, the man who brought cocoa to Ghana.

Madam Afeku announced this on Tuesday in parliament in a statement to commemorate this year's Chocofest celebration which focuses on the promotion of domestic tourism.

She said the museum would be built at the Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Farm at Akwapim-Mampong.

"The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and other stakeholders will soon cut the sod for the construction of a befitting museum in honour of the late Tetteh Quarshie, the man who brought cocoa to Ghana at the Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Farm at Akwapim-Mampong," she told the legislators.

The celebration of the National Chocolate Day, dubbed: "Chocofest" was instituted in 2005 by the then Minister for Tourism and the Modernization of the Capital City, the late Honourable Jake Obetsebi Lamptey to coincide with the celebration of Valentine's Day.

The celebration of the Chocofest is to showcase the country's cocoa heritage as a veritable tourist product by the promotion of domestic tours centered on cocoa.

It also aims at reshaping the celebration of Valentine's Day in the country, by giving the event a healthier and nationalistic focus by promoting the local consumption of chocolate and other made in Ghana cocoa-based products.

Madam Afeku also disclosed that, as part of activities to mark the day, free Golden Tree chocolates would be distributed to passengers who are arrived at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to her, the gesture was to introduce the Ghanaian brand of chocolate to arriving passengers, especially, visitors and tourists to the country's hospitality sector.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)