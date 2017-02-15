Ghana: MTN Ghana Foundation Hepls Restock Blood Levels At the National Blood Bank

press release

Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana owes it a duty to create awareness for voluntary and regular blood donation, Mrs Cynthia Lumor, Executive Director, MTN Ghana, has stated.

According to Mrs Lumor, MTN Ghana, under its 'Save a Life' project, encouraged staff of the company and the general public to show love by donating a pint of blood each year on Valentine's Day.

The MTN Ghana Executive Director noted that apart from helping create a sustainable blood supply, there were also health benefits in regular blood donation, such as reduction in the risk of heart and liver ailments caused by iron overload in the body, and obesity reduction.

She was speaking at the opening ceremony of this year's annual blood donation exercise, the sixth in a series, in Accra, yesterday.

Mrs Lumor explained that the annual blood donation campaign was instituted by MTN Ghana Foundation, six years ago, in response to a distress call from the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) about the perennial blood shortage the National Blood Bank.

She disclosed that since its inception, MTN Ghana Foundation had collected more than 3,715 pints of blood to support NBTS and other regional hospitals and to save lives, adding that last year, 1,645 pints of blood were raised, exceeding its target of 1,200.

She noted that from a humble beginning of collecting blood from three bleeding centres in Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi, this year's edition was extended to cover all the ten regions of Ghana, comprising 12 bleeding centres.

Mrs Lumor said this year's edition of the 'Save a Life' project, dubbed "Operation 2017", was a prelude for the celebration of MTN Ghana Foundation's 10th anniversary celebrations.

She commended its partners-- NBTS at the Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye and Tamale Teaching Hospitals, Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Takoradi, Bolga Regional Hospital and the Gold Coast Regional Hospital--for the collaboration.

In a statement, Ms Sophia Mellis Blankson, Head, Donor Recruitment, NBTS, Korle-Bu, disclosed that blood stock levels at the Blood Bank fell below the national requirement of 260,000 units and 40 000 units for Accra.

Ms Blankson said the intervention of voluntary blood donation yielded 53 per cent of required blood, last year, and expressed gratitude to MTN for the annual blood donation exercise while urging the general public to extend an arm and save a life.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)