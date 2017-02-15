15 February 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Messi Postpones Egypt Visit After Barcelona Defeat

Cairo — Barcelona star Lionel Messi has postponed a medical tourism campaign visit to Egypt following his side's 4-0 defeat against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Five-time world footballer of the year was scheduled to arrive in Cairo on Wednesday to promote Egypt's Tour n' Cure medical tourism campaign, launched by Egypt's government. The campaign is aiming to attract Hepatitis C patients to seek treatment in Egypt.

According to a statement issued by Prime Pharma, promotion's sponsor company, Messi postponed his visit due to he is obligations towards his team, who are on the verge of failing to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2007, after their heavy defeat against the French side.

The new timing of the visit is yet to be announced.

This marks the second postponement of Messi's visit as he was previously set to arrive in Egypt in December before postponing his trip following the St. Peter and St. Paul's Church bombing.

Prime Pharma has revealed in a previous statement that the campaign is targeting 120,000 tourists from Spain, UK, Italy, France, Russia, Malaysia and Turkey to receive treatment of Hepatitis C in Egypt.

