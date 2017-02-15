15 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Former Graft Fighter Accused of Bribe-Taking Himself

By Maureen Odunga

Former employee with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Michael Aloyce Joseph was yesterday arraigned at a Dar es Salaam court on charges of demanding and receiving bribe.

The accused is also described as a businessman whose area of residence is at Yombo-Buza in Temeke Municipality.

The accused denied the charges before Principal Resident Magistrate, Wilbard Mashauri of the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court. A prosecutor with PCCB, Mr Dennis Lekayo, informed the court that investigation into the case were still underway, and therefore requested the court to issue a mention date.

Reading out the charges, the Prosecutor alleged that on February 9, 2017 at Maktaba House, Bibi Titi Road within the City, the accused did corruptly receive the sum of 100,000/- from Valentine Faustine Mtaki.

Mr Lekayo alleged that the money was meant as an inducement to assist Mtaki acquire employment at the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau, a matter in relation to the affairs of his former Principal.

Magistrate Mashauri adjourned the case to February 27, this year when the case will come for mention. The accused was remanded in custody.

