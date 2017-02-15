Tanzania: Speed Up Construction of Tazara Flyover, Contractor Ordered

Works, Transport and Communications Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa has directed the contractor constructing the Tazara Flyover to speed up in order to reduce the duration the project.

Speaking at the construction site in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Prof Mbarawa, hailed the contractor, Sumitomo Mitsui, for the progress made putting emphasis on increasing speed for people to start benefiting from the project. "Ensure to employ much lesser time instead of exhausting the whole 35 months earmarked for the implementation of the project," remarked Prof Mbarawa.

He urged all the workers to work harder while observing trust in the course of implementation, for the government is intending to construct a similar flyover, which will provide a chance for other employment opportunities.

Prof Mbarawa observed that earlier completion of the flyover will offset the prevailing costs caused by current traffic jams experienced by road users. The Ambassador of Japan to Tanzania, Mr Masaharu Yoshida, assured the Minister of timely completion of the project while observing the set international standards as per the agreement.

Mr Yoshida added that "the road is going to solve the challenge of congestion along Mandela and Nyerere roads."

The Project Director of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), Eng Crspinius Ako, noted that at least 43 poles out of the intended 66 poles have already been constructed. This is a good sign that the project was progressing at the required speed.