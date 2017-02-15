15 February 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Senator Weah Calls On Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: FrontPage Africa
George Weah meets President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

Accra — Senator George Weah, a former world player, is the second high profile football personality to visit Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba first visited President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House on February 10.

Senator George Weah has confirmed he will run for President of Liberia for a second time after a failed bid in 2005.

Weah, who played for teams, including Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chelsea, was the highest-ranking African footballer in FIFAs list of greatest players of the 20th century selected by Brazil's legend Pele.

His previous Presidential bid was defeated by current President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Her second term in office will end in 2017 and under Liberia's constitution she can't run again.

During his football career, Weah became a UN Goodwill Ambassador.

Liberia

Liberia Revenue Authority Regulation to Thwart False Declaration By Importers

Tax evasion is not a crime that has been taken seriously in Liberia, but the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.