Liberia: Senator Weah Calls On Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo

Photo: FrontPage Africa

George Weah meets President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

Accra — Senator George Weah, a former world player, is the second high profile football personality to visit Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba first visited President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House on February 10.

Senator George Weah has confirmed he will run for President of Liberia for a second time after a failed bid in 2005.

Weah, who played for teams, including Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chelsea, was the highest-ranking African footballer in FIFAs list of greatest players of the 20th century selected by Brazil's legend Pele.

His previous Presidential bid was defeated by current President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Her second term in office will end in 2017 and under Liberia's constitution she can't run again.

During his football career, Weah became a UN Goodwill Ambassador.