Tanzania: Potato Growers Urged to Go Mechanic Now

IN a bid to increase yields of Irish potatoes production in the country, Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzanians (SAGCOT) has introduced a new system where its growers are encouraged to use modern tilling tractors in its pilot study areas.

The SAGCOT Centre Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Geoffrey Kirenga, yesterday told stakeholders attending a workshop organised here to increase yields of the crop by hiring the tractors capable of tilling the ground in such a way that the crop's seeds get enough nutrients in the ground.

He said: "On our part we are encouraging the growers to till, plant and manure their plots after using the tractors to plough. The next stage will be training them on how to use the tractors also in harvesting.

" The CEO said using the tractors will be cheap and should replace the traditional hoes which render them tired at the end of the day as well as tilling only a small piece of land. He said SAGCOT is a strategic stakeholder with 700m/- in custody being run by Tanzania and a Dutch potato seed multiple project that seeks to introduce 14 varieties of the crop in the country.

"SAGCOT has accumulated enough experience in the field because it has, what is currently known as SAGCOT Potato Partnership in Njombe Region - a coalition of partners who in the last few years managed to improve seeds and mechanisations in the area," Mr Kirenga added.

Meanwhile, the Dutch government representative, Mr Jos van Meggelen, commenting at the seminar, said the training was timely and will improve the crop yields in the areas.

"Because the initial response of the stakeholders has been overwhelming, we now have a cause to think and talk to the government of Tanzania to start similar project in other places," he further said.