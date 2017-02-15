Kenya: Three Die in Makueni After Bus Collides With Pick-Up

Three people have died after a 45-seater minibus collided head on with a pick-up truck along the Tawa-Mbumbuni Road in Makueni County.

The bus was heading towards Mbumbuni market while the truck was heading to Tawa Town.

Mbooni East OCPD Peter Njeru confirmed the three deaths.

He said that police are still investigating the accident.

Witnesses, however, claimed that five passengers were killed in the accident.

"The matatu was attempting to overtake a second matatu when it collided with the pick-up," an eye witness, Mr Stephen Kimanthi, told Nation by phone.

The injured were rushed to Tawa Hospital.