Kenya: Governor Khaemba Bars Contractors Over Poor Work

Trans Nzoia County Governor Patrick Khaemba has barred contractors who have done shoddy jobs from working with his local government.

The county boss yesterday directed all the departments not to engage with contractors who have been blacklisted by the devolved unit.

Speaking in Kitale on Wednesday, the governor regretted that some of his officers have been flouting procurement rules to award contracts to companies that do not have the capacity to carry out duties they have applied for.

"I have identified several projects across the county which were done poorly owing to collusion between my officers and rogue traders who are only out to make money at the expense of quality service," he said.

The county boss said it will no longer be business as usual saying he would not take blame for shoddy work.

"We are not going to be lenient to anybody in our quest to ensure we accord our people the right to quality service as expected through devolution. It is time to act," said Mr Khaemba.

The governor also said there was a need to develop a value system to help eradicate corruption, a vice he said had been a major hindrance to socio-economic development.

"Corruption is not just the stealing of public funds but even when our officers fail to perform required duties yet they expect to be paid their full salary at the end of the month," he said.

The governor has recently faced criticism from his competitors who have been accusing him of failure to crack the whip on the corrupt in his government.

"His regime is suffering from the cancer of corruption which has hijacked the development agenda. That is why we need a new driver to steer change," said Mr Maurice Kakai, an aspirant seeking to oust Mr Khaemba.