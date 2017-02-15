15 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

East Africa: Two Teams to Represent Rwanda at 2017 EAC Corporate League

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda will be represented by Vision 2020 FC and Mulindi FC in the 2nd edition of the East African corporate league due to kick-off from February 25-26 in Kampala, Uganda.

Last October, the same two teams yet again represented Rwanda during the inaugural East African Corporate Football League in Kigali when Rwanda hosted the games.

According to the East African Corporate League (EACL) officials, Uganda will host the second edition at three venues-Bishop Cyprian ground in Luzira, Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) stadium and Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, DR Congo, hosts Uganda and Rwanda are taking part in the event.

Kenya will be represented by UN Corporate and Nairobi Corporate Team, Tanzania Stars will represent Tanzania, DR Congo will be represented by Vieilles Gloires and Les Epaves, Burundi by Kotoko while as hosts Uganda will field two teams named A and B.

