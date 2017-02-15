Malawi: Channel O Approves Haso's Music Video 'We Here'

Rapper Haso has started 2017 on a bright note. Not only has he released a budding hit single 'Get Paid', the artist has recently been greeted with news that his 2016 single 'We here' has been approved by Channel O.

In a document sent which Nyasa Times has seen, Channel O management starts by thanking Animal Lab team for sending the video.

"After having viewed it and ensuring it passes Quality Control. Your video has been selected to feature on our playlist and we will be scheduling it in the near future," the document added.

Commenting on the development, Haso said the hard work is finally paying off.

"The patience with making quality music is finally paying off. Finally our work is being recognized internationally. Malawi Hiphop/Rap also has got a spot on major music platforms. We will continue to take MW RAP out there," Haso narrated.

He added, "I feel grateful man, way grateful. 2017 looks way promising. Seems like all the hard work and planning went in place."

"We here" audio was produced by Manje (Emmanuel Namanja) and the video was shot and directed by Essim.

Haso is no stranger in the industry. He did a mixtape with Hurricane (dancehall artist) under Dj Sley's chit-chat records in 2011-2012.

"I also released a video from the mixtape called "Nothin lyk them" which it had me and Hurricane featuring Dj Sley and Ak," the rapper recalled.

Around 2011 he also did a video project "Go' tell em" with Gwamba and Renegade.

On 6th February 2017, Haso dropped a new single 'Get Paid'.