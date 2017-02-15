Gambia: Govt Officials Charged With Abuse of Office Discharged

Twenty-four government officials, charged with neglect of official duty and abuse of office, were yesterday discharged by Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

This development followed the application made by the prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Camara, to withdraw the case.

When the case was called, prosecutor Camara said he was representing the IGP along with Sergeant Jaiteh and prosecutor Dambely.

Lawyers Omar Njie, Combeh Gaye and Yassin Senghore represented the accused persons.

Prosecutor Camara stood up and told the court that the prosecution was taking a "very new twist" in the case.

He stated that the prosecution was applying to withdraw the case, in pursuance of section 68 (1) of the CPC.

He said the accused persons were arrested on 4 July 2016, by the NIA, and were subsequently arraigned before the court on 30 August 2016. It had come to the notice of the authorities, looking at the circumstances, that the accused were very prominent in the society and the civil service.

The accused persons were all dismissed from their various capacities, and "they are no small people in their capacities."

Prosecutor Camara stated further that taking cognizance of all the facts, the prosecution had no option but to withdraw the case.

Lawyer Omar Njie then rose and told the court that he had no objection to the prosecutor's application to withdraw the charge against the accused persons, in respect of the case before the court.

Yassin Senghore also said she was not objecting to the application made by the prosecutor.

Magistrate Janneh-Njie then granted the application made by the prosecutor, and discharged all the accused persons.

Lawyer Omar Njie stood up again and applied for the court to order for the return of the title deeds of the accused persons and other documents.

The presiding magistrate subsequently granted the application made by Omar Njie for the said documents to be returned to the accused persons.

She further urged the prosecutor to facilitate the process.