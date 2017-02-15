Sierra Leone: Sorious Samura, Charlie Haffner Present Cultural Instrument to President Koroma

As a way of promoting culture in the country, renowned journalist, Sorious Samura, and illustrious cultural artist, Charlie Haffner, Tuesday February 14, 2017, presented two indigenous musical instruments to President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown.

The musical instruments are Tabule drum and Banlagi (Xylophone) which represent the culture and traditions of Sierra Leone.

Making the presentation, Sorious Samura revealed that they are working on a cultural film that will attract both national and international viewers to help rebrand Sierra Leone. According to him, the film will help to showcase the cultural values of the country as well as promote the concept of attitudinal change and the Agenda for Prosperity. He thanked the president for transforming the country.

President Koroma welcomed the initiative, saying that the mind-set of the people could determine the extent to which a country can grow. He said a country can have everything in place but if the people were not committed, nothing would be achieved at the end of the day. He encouraged them to stay focused despite the distractions they would be having here and there. The president expressed delight to see an experienced journalist and celebrated artist coming together to contribute to the transformation of the country and hoped that the film would create positive impact on the lives of Sierra Leoneans.