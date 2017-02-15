Ghana: Five Donate Computers to Alma Mater

Sebastian R. Freiku — Five old students of the Manso Nkwanta Methodist Primary and Junior High schools have jointly contributed, and donated 20 pieces of computes, and a printer, valued at GH¢14,000 to the Manso-Nkwanta Primary and Junior High School (JHS) at a colourful ceremony at Manso Nkwanta.

The donors are Dr. Alexander Anning, Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Isaac Buabeng, Lecturer, University of Cape Coast, Mr. Robert Nkrumah, a businessman, Mr. Samuel Opoku, Registrar of Kessben University, and Simon Kyei, a teacher.

Making the presentation, the university dons said the donation was in fulfillment of the promise they made last year at the school's 98th Anniversary celebration.

Dr Anning noted that the donation of the computers would enhance effective teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

He appealed to the school management to make good use of the facilities to prolong their life span.

Dr. Buabeng, on his part, asked the students to take their studies seriously to become useful citizens, while tasking parents to invest in their children's education, instead of using their resources on unprofitable ventures.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. K. Ntiamoah, said the Parent Teacher Association had done a lot of development, and commended the old students for their immense contribution to the school.

The Methodist Minister of Manso Atwere Methodist Circuit, Very Rev Charles Asamoah, thanked the donors for the kind gesture, and urged others to emulate the shining example.