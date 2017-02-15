Ghana: Alhaji Musa Osumane Installed Pakyi No.1 Nkosuohene

Alhaji Musa Osumane, a 40-year-old businessman, has been installed Nkosuohene of Pakyi No. 1 in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Region Chief Imam, Abdul Mumin Haruun, who performed the installation ceremony, thanked the newly-installed Nkosuohene for his hard work and contribution to the total development of the area, and urged him to keep it up.

He asked the new Chief to be loyal to the elders and people of the community, in whose interest he seeks to serve.

The Akwamuhene of Pakyi No 1, Nana Oppong Kyekyeku, on behalf of the Queenmother of the community, Nana Serwaa Bonsu, commended the newly-installed Nkosuohene for his contributions to the development of the area.

Alhaji Musa Osumane, in his acceptance remarks, thanked the chiefs and people of the area, especially Zongo community, for the honour done him, and assured them that he would work tirelessly for the development of the area.

He promised to engage more youth into gainful employment.