Ghana: Malaria Tops Illnesses in Offinso Municipality

Malaria continued to top illnesses in the Offinso Municipality in 2016, recording 39,234 cases, while 17,145 cases of Upper Respiratory Tract Infection were recorded during the same period.

The Offinso Municipal Health Directorate, however, recorded six maternal deaths, with five of the cases occurring in the nearby Afigya Kwabre District.

Ms. Beatrice Appah, Offinso Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service, disclosed these at t

he 2016 Annual Performance Review meeting.

She stated that one of the challenges facing the Municipality was high cases of teenage pregnancy, of which a total of 763 cases, representing 13.3%, were recorded, and that the Health Directorate had embarked on an intensive education in second cycle schools to sensitise girls on the dangers of teenage pregnancy.

The Health Director said the Family Planning acceptance rate was 6,620, about 31.6%, during the year under review. She noted that the figure was encouraging, and hoped more women would adopt Family Planning to space their births.

Ms Appah disclosed that 65 cases were recorded in 2016, against 104 in 2015, and stressed the need for tuberculosis (TB) patients to report cases early for treatment.

She mentioned lack of office and residential accommodation as major challenges facing the directorate, and said her outfit had adopted strategies to improve healthcare delivery, by intensifying health educational programmes, and monitoring the activities of health personnel.

Health Director Appah appealed to the Offinso Municipal Assembly to help in addressing these challenges to improve on health delivery in the area.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jafaru Abdul Aziz, Deputy Municipal Co-ordinating Director, gave the assurance of the Assembly's readiness to support the Health Directorate to implement policies and programmes.