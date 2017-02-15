Africa's Cities Population to Reach 1 Billion 2040 - WB Report

The World Bank (WB) has reported that Africa's urban population will double over the next 25 years, reaching 1 billion people by year 2040.

The report cites the population of the continent's urban areas as 472 million, and predicts that an additional 187 million people will be added to urban areas by 2025 to reach the predicted figure.

The report titled: "Africa's cities opening to the world", stresses the need for the cities to grow economically as they also grow in size.

The report, which was released Thursday, states that improving conditions for people and businesses in Africa's cities is key to growth.

"What Africa needs are more affordable, connected, and liveable cities; improving the economic and social dividends from urbanization will be critical as better developed cities could transform Africa's economies," says Makhtar Diop, World Bank Vice President for Africa.

"Africa's cities are growing in population, adding the size of another Nigeria to cities by 2025; so they have a critical role to play in their countries' economic growth," the report stressed.

It requires "Improving conditions for people and businesses in African cities by aggressively investing in infrastructure and reforming land markets is the key to accelerating economic growth and adding jobs, and improving city competitiveness and that they must open their doors and connect to the world." LINA BMK/TSS/PTK